Derry Zero Waste Hub launch week: Fairtrade day

The ‘Journal’ looks at one initiative a day this week to highlight the launch week and the different things happening in the hub. Today, it’s Fairtrade day, which will be launched on Thursday, May 2. Fairtrade day in the hub will give people the chance to learn about Fairtrade and it’s importance to improving living standards around the world.

Steward Wright, Project Manger for the Fairtrade project in the Zero Waste Hub, said: “I’ve been involved with Fairtrade from the beginning of the Fairtrade movement, over 40 years ago now.

“I feel less of a human being buying from exploitative sources when alternatives which respect workers and the environment are available.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steward Wright, Project Manger for the Fairtrade project in the Zero Waste Hub.

“Fairtrade is a business model that could be replicated in any company. Today Fairtrade is well known along with its importance so it’s important to have supplies available locally.

“Fairtrade means workers’ rights, safer working conditions and fairer pay to the workers and farmers involved in the production of products within the Fairtrade certification.

“We as the consumer will know when we see the Fairtrade symbol we will know that there is zero tolerance on child labour meaning children under the age of 18 are banned from working if the work is at all dangerous also if it involves missing school. Children 15 and under are never to be involved or employed by a Fairtrade organisation.”

The ten principles of Fairtrade:

1•Create opportunities for economically disadvantaged producers

2•Transparency and accountability

3•Fair trading practices

4•Payment of a fair price

5•Ensuring no child labour and forced labour

6•Commitment to nondiscrimination, gender equality, freedom of association

7•Ensuring good working conditions

8•Providing capacity building

9•Promoting Fairtrade

10•Respect for the environment