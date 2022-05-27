Derry Zero Waste Hub Launch Week: Life Cycles

Each initiative will have an ‘open day’ next week to showcase the work they do. On Friday, Life Cycles will be teaching people about the work they do, how to fix their bikes and be confident on the road.

Monica Downey runs Life Cycles in the Hub. She said: “Come to Life Cycles on Friday, to learn how we save bikes from landfill. We also accept donated bikes from the public to repair. We’ll look at how to do basic maintenance and much more.

“On Friday morning, before the life cycle events, we’ll also be holding a crafting morning in the Hub. All things used are from old off cuts or ends of the ball wool. Its a great time to have a tea and a chat while doing something enjoyable. Our crafting morning is usually on Wednesday mornings from 10am to 1pm.”

Monica outlined the four main aspects of work they undertake in Life Cycles: “Cycle swap: Buy or part exchange one of our fantastic safety checked bikes. We pledge to get you in the cycle path for the lowest cost and you are saving the planet.

“Cycle skills: Learn to safely ride a bike for the first time or brush up on your riding skills with our accredited practical cycle courses.

“Cycle fix: Come and learn how to fix or maintain your bike and keep it in tip top condition with our workshop maintenance days.

“Cycle path: Once you have completed our cycle skills you’re ready to get out there and enjoy the great benefits that come from cycling on our Greenway Path Active Cycling days”

