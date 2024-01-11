Derry City and Strabane District Council elected representatives have endorsed plans for an extension to Derry’s Brunswick Moviebowl, which will include a mini-golf course.

The proposed extension to the existing cinema, bowling alley, restaurant and games complex will provide “mini-golf and games arcade and associated site works” at the popular entertainment complex in Pennyburn.

Councillors accepted a planning application for the extension, which was presented at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, January 10, despite the fact that it did not meet the requirements of the Council’s “deeply frustrating” FLD 15 policy.

Planning officers recommended that the application was refused, as part of the planned development is in the “inundation zone” of the nearby Creggan reservoirs and therefore there is a potential flood risk.

The Brunswick Moviebowl cinema.

A spokesperson for MCI Planning and Development , Mark McIvor, said the plans would “expand an established, local leisure facility”, which has been in operation since 1990, and create around 35 jobs.

“Brunswick Moviebowl regularly attracts visitors from across Derry and Donegal,” he said. “The complex is enjoyed by people of all ages and attracts thousands of weekly visitors.

“Only a single reason stands in the way of this exciting development opportunity, and the reason for refusal is outside our gift to deliver.”

“The area presenting problems is only a very small proportion of the overall application site, and the site is currently used as car parking and in regular use already.”

The proposed location of eastern extension providing new indoor mini golf area.

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey noted that previous planning committees had overruled the requirements of the FLD 15 policy, and that the rationale to refuse was “no longer valid”.

Waterside Sinn Féin District Councillor Christopher Jackson proposed that Council set aside FLD 15.

Colr. Jackson said: “This policy has caused a lot of deliberation for years and it’s a topic of deep frustration.”

“The area deemed high-risk is very small and we have been advised that, when we carry out work on the reservoir that we’ve committed to do, there will be no risk.”

Brunswick Moviebowl.

The Moor SDLP Councillor John Boyle agreed with Colr. Jackson and said the Council was “committed to dealing with concerns in relation to potential flood inundation from the reservoir”.

He concluded: “I see no benefit in delaying this application until such time as we get that organised, because it will happen.”