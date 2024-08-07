The annual event is designed to celebrate the beauty of nature and shine a light on those who are enhancing the urban landscape via a stunning variety of creative and inspiring floral displays and garden.

The competition saw participation from retailers, churches and local residents, all demonstrating exceptional dedication and green-thumbed talent.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr remarked: "I am proud to witness the creativity and dedication our community has exhibited through this competition. City Centre Initiative's commitment to fostering a lively urban environment is evident in the captivating floral boxes and gardens that can be seen in our city."

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative, congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to all participants who have kept the city centre and surrounding areas bright and colourful throughout the summer.

“This competition celebrates our summer season and highlights the efforts of city centre businesses, community groups, and residents who have invested so much into their gardens and floral displays.

“This event showcases the teamwork within our city, with traders, residents, and the council’s ground maintenance teams collaborating to make the city centre attractive and welcoming for both locals and visitors.

“I understand some may be disappointed not to have made the final three, but the judges faced a challenging task given the high standard of entries. What truly makes everyone a winner is the pride shown not only in their own properties but also in our city as a whole. Congratulations to our winners, and special thanks to Altnagelvin Garden Centre for their continued support of the competition.”

The winners are as follows: Large Garden GOLD - St Eugene’s Cathedral, Francis Street; SILVER - St Augustine’s Church, Palace Street; BRONZE – Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road.

City Centre Business GOLD - The Sacred Tree, The Craft Village; SILVER - Inner City Trust, Shipquay Street; BRONZE - Translink Bus Depot, Foyle Street.

Residential Gardens: GOLD – J&M Nelis, Abercorn Terrace, SILVER – D&S Walker, Sheskin Gardens, BRONZE – S Kennedy, Knightsbridge.

For further details on the City Centre Initiative Floral Competition and their other initiatives, visit www.cciderry.com or visit the CCI Facebook, X, or Instagram pages.

