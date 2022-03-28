Derry’s Creggan Country Park wins eco heroes award
The work of Derry & Strabane’s eco-volunteers has been praised at Live Here Love Here’s 2022 Community Volunteer Awards.
Derry’s Creggan Country Park group won the Biodiversity Champion award at the hybrid awards event, hosted virtually by UTV’s Joe Mahon.
A total of eight environmental heroes from across the north received awards after numerous nominations highlighting individuals, schools and community groups that undertake volunteer activities to tackle litter, improve shared spaces and help reduce the impact of climate change.
Winner, Karen Healey of Creggan Country Park said: “We’re a not-for-profit organisation that’s designed to connect people with nature. Our Live Here Love Here Project helped us to connect people of all ages to nature. Through it, we delivered planting and upcycling programmes. Our nature hub used to be an old basketball hub and Live Here Love Here has allowed us to transform the space to educate children about biodiversity and the climate crisis. The last two years have been hard for everyone and have really emphasised the importance of these green spaces.”
Live Here Love Here’s Manager Helen Tomb said: “We selected some very worthy winners for this year’s awards and are proud to recognize their year-round efforts to improve our environment.”
The event also celebrated the launch of Keep NI Beautiful’s Carbon Literacy for Community Leaders training. This accredited training programme will support communities to take action on climate change. To book a training courses visit: www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org/carbonliteracy