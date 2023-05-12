Users of the Foyle Arena are being advised that the facility will be closed to the public from Thursday May 18 to Sunday May 21, inclusive.

A COuncil spokesperson said: “The public are being encouraged to use the Council’s other leisure facilities across the Council area including Templemore Sports Centre, Brooke Park Leisure Centre and City Baths, Derry; Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Strabane and Derg Valley, Castlederg, during this period – for more info visit – derrystrabane.com/leisure.”

A section of St Columb’s Park will also be closed to the public, from the Limavady Road entrance with no access to the area from Browning Drive, during this period.

Foyle Arena.

Fencing will be erected to close off walkways to the Limavady Road entrance from within the Park. Signage is also being erected to advise the public of alternative access.