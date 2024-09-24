Derry's Foyle Port marks milestone as 10,000 passengers visit during 2024 Cruise Ship season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 cruise season at Foyle Port has come to a close, with the organisation hailing the final sailing this month as marking the end of a successful period in the Port's 170th year of operations.

The last ship to depart Derry was the Hebridean Princess, concluding a season that saw over 10,000 passengers and crew visit the region, “bringing significant financial benefits to the local community”.

Over half of the cruise guests arriving were from the United States with the remainder including visitors from the United Kingdom (22%), Germany (8%), Canada (6%) and Australia (5%), highlighting the destination’s international appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from May to September, the season saw cruise ships divided between the berth at Lisahally and the tender port of Greencastle in Inishowen, Donegal, where larger vessels anchor.

Azamara Onward docked in Lisahally on July 9 2024.

The largest ship of the season was the 294-meter-long Norwegian Dawn, with a gross tonnage of 92,250. This vessel, along with the Norwegian Star, now holds the record for the largest ships to enter Lough Foyle.

The Port experienced a surge in maiden calls this year, welcoming six ships for their first visits, including ships from Saga, Phoenix Reisen, Silversea, Norwegian Cruise Line and two ships from Azamara.

Captain Bill McCann, Harbour Master & Operations Director at Foyle Port, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the cruise season, noting the Port’s commitment to fostering growth. He said: “Cruise is one of the fastest growing sectors of tourism and we are committed to being part of that expansion. Cruises to the British Isles are increasing in demand and we are projecting a 50% rise in cruise calls in 2025 from pre-pandemic levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Derry’s Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne said: “The feedback from international cruise passengers on their visit to the city and North West region has been fantastic over the course of the cruise season. The range of visitor excursions and experiences on offer ensure the destination continues to grow its reputation within the cruise industry as a must-see destination. We look forward to supporting Foyle Port in servicing this growing sector of our tourism market over the coming years.”