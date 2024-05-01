Derry's Foyle Street Car Park now closed for up to 18 months as major waterworks to start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Water has been granted a licence for the temporary use of Foyle Street Car Park to support the major water and wastewater network upgrade which is due to get under way this summer.

A contractor will now be tasked to begin reconfigure the area for use a temporary bus stop facility. This will ensure that bus movements are maintained while the planned NI Water works take place on Foyle Street between July 2024 and July 2025.

Bus services will operate from their normal locations while the car park is being adapted.

Peace Garden and Foyle Street car park, Foyle Street. DER2126GS - 043

Translink recently confirmed to the Journal that when completed, the car park will be used for Ulsterbus services, including buses servicing some rural routes, with the exception of Goldliner.

The Foyle Metro bus stops meanwhile will be moving from along Foyle Street to Foyle Street Bus Station, which will remain open throughout the works. Goldliner services will also continue to operate from Foyle Street bus station.

Meanwhile pedestrian access along Foyle Street is expected to be maintained and local businesses and services along Foyle Street will also be open and accessible throughout the works.

The car park will be closed for up to 18 months overall to facilitate set up, operation and dismantling of the temporary bus stands and subsequent reinstatement of the parking area.

The park will become a car park for some bus services.

The existing combined wastewater system on Foyle Street is over 100 years old and requires regular maintenance including extensive de-silting, NI Water said. The new scheme to upgrade the network revolves around the separation of the combined storm (rainwater) and foul (wastewater) system on Foyle Street between Shipquay Place and Water Street to help alleviate odour issues in the area and assist localised development in the short-term.

Once the new wastewater pipes have been laid, connections will be carried out at each of the properties along the upgraded network.

A spokesperson said: “To prevent future disruption in this part of Foyle Street by NI Water, we plan to replace the existing watermain – which dates back to a similar period – during the wastewater upgrade. This will result in this area of Foyle Street benefitting from a modern water and wastewater network.

“With three new pipelines to be installed and over 50 connections to be undertaken, our contractor will need to close Foyle Street to through traffic during the work. The project is complex and will be carried out in phases to help minimise disruption. Designated delivery drop-off points and taxi ranks will be available, while footpaths will be open and pedestrian access available at all times. NI Water and our project team have been liaising with businesses in the area to develop logistics plans and we will have a dedicated delivery supervisor and liaison officer in place throughout the work.

Foyle Street. DER2126GS - 042

“As with any project of this nature, NI Water has been working closely with a number of stakeholders, including Translink, to plan the work as sensitively as possible.”