Derry's Oakgrove Integrated Primary & Nursery School celebrates becoming a ‘School of Sanctuary’

Pupils and staff at Oakgrove Integrated Primary School have celebrated receiving the highly prestigious ‘Schools of Sanctuary’ award on Wednesday afternoon last in recognition of the school’s safe and welcoming environment for all children and families.

The Schools of Sanctuary programme is an award-winning scheme developed in Derry and Belfast with support from the NI Executive’s Urban Villages Initiative, the Belfast City of Sanctuary group, and the Intercultural Education Service of the Education Authority.

A School of Sanctuary is a school committed to being a safe and welcoming place for all, especially those seeking sanctuary. This could be those whose lives were in danger in their own country or are just looking for a safe space.

Wednesday’s event, held in the Limavady Road school, saw Oakgrove commended for the wide range of opportunities within the whole school community to learn about and understand different cultures.

Pictured at the presentation of The School of Sanctuary Award to Oakgrove Integrated Primary School were, from left, back row, Tiana Olatunbosun, judging panel, Charlie Hasson, Board of Governors, Edel Sweeney, Integration Co-ordinator, Tim, Webster, Board of Governors, Edel Donaghey, Principal, Israel Eguaogie, judging panel, Catherine, McKnight, EA, and Liz Corkill, The Executive Office, Urban Villages; front row, Omni, Holly, Marian, Matipa, and Darcey.

Oakgrove Integrated Primary School started their journey towards achieving this award in September 2023 under the leadership of Mrs. Ashley Donaghey, Principal and Ms. Edel Sweeney, Integration Co-Ordinator.

Delighted and very proud to receive the award, Mrs. Donaghey said: “We’re very fortunate at Oakgrove IPSN to have such great support within the school community. Indeed, our staff work diligently to promote equality, inclusion and social responsibility.

“We couldn’t do it without the support of our pupils and their families who provide a safe and happy place for our children to learn together. We are all delighted to receive this award and it makes it all the effort worthwhile.”

Adding the Principal’s sentiments, co-ordinator, Ms. Sweeney said the school community all come together and celebrate diversity and this was the cornerstone for the ‘School of Sanctuary’ success.

“As an integrated primary school, Oakgrove’s ethos is celebrating diversity by learning together for life. The aims of the School of Sanctuary align so clearly with our school values and vision. Well done to all involved in making this the success it has become.”