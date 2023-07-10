Derry's O'Donovan Road area closed due to suspected gas leak

Police have asked that people please avoid the area and take another route for your journey.

The PSNI also confirmed that they will update information relating to the road closure and suspected gas leak ‘in due course.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with police updates on a number of matters at https://www.psni.police.uk/latest-news or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane