Derry's O'Donovan Road area closed due to suspected gas leak
The O'Donovan Road area of Derry is closed due to a suspected gas leak this afternoon, Monday, July 10, police have confirmed.
By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Police have asked that people please avoid the area and take another route for your journey.
The PSNI also confirmed that they will update information relating to the road closure and suspected gas leak ‘in due course.’
You can keep up to date with police updates on a number of matters at https://www.psni.police.uk/latest-news or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane