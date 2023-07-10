Derry's O'Donovan Road area reopens following earlier gas leak
Police have confirmed that the O'Donovan Road area of Derry has now re-opened following an earlier gas leak.
By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST
Police added: “We would like to thank local residents for their patience and co-operation.”
Earlier today, Monday, a number of nearby homes had been evacuated and the Acorn centre opened for those who had to leave their homes due to the gas leak.
Residents in the area of O'Donovan Road were also asked to keep windows and doors closed. The road was also closed and diversions were in place.