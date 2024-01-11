Developer seeks to get first phase of 169 home H1 project in Upper Galliagh under way

Developer Moore Construction (NI) Ltd. has applied for permission to vary planning conditions in order to commence the first phase of a huge new housing project in Derry’s northern suburbs.

The company has ambitions to develop hundreds of homes on H1 lands in Upper Galliagh.

A new planning application submitted to Derry and Strabane council this week seeks a variation of conditions to proceed with the first phase of the wider 169 dwelling project, which will involve the construction of seven homes.

A design and access statement in support of the application completed by Tetra Tech explains: “The site of the seven dwellings to be constructed under this first phase of development consists of agricultural fields that are zoned for housing under H1B in the Derry Area Plan (DAP).”

The proposal relates to a planned development in the Upper Galliagh Road area.

The document explains that the site for the seven houses on the Upper Galliagh Road – now also referred to as Gleann Elagh – are surrounded by more agricultural fields to the East, which have also been approved for housing under a Reserved Matters Approval (RMA) for lands between Upper Galliagh Road, Beragh Hill Road, and Skeoge Road.

The design statement says the application ‘provides a little flexibility to the delivery of this overall RMA development and allows the developer to deliver seven dwellings from the outset’.

"The variations sought are very minor and the proposed amended wording thereof still allows the requirements and the reasoning behind all the RMA conditions, to be delivered. No harm will result,” it states.