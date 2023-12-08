A parklet in the Diamond installed during COVID-19 to make the city centre more pedestrian and trader friendly will be returned to on-street car parking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee agreed this week to get rid of the picnic benches in the southern quadrant of the Diamond.

The parklet was introduced as part of efforts by the Department of Infrastructure, Department for Communities and Council to create more outdoor public space in the city centre and encourage more trade during the COVID-19 period in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Monaghan, regeneration manager at DC&SDC, explained: “The temporary parklet outside Austin’s was delivered through the DfC-funded Covid Recovery Revitalisation Programme of interventions delivered over the period 2020-21.

The parklet in The Diamond.

"This was a complementary element to the temporary traffic management arrangements along Ferryquay Street and implemented through a separate arrangement with DfI Roads.

"The initial aim of the parklet was to create more outdoor City Centre seating spaces following the initial Covid-19 lockdown, taking into account the limitations that were in place relating to indoor mixing.

"The design finishes were informed largely by budget and the fact that they were intended to be a temporary/meanwhile solution and capable of being removed at short notice if need be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of the parklet led to the loss of nine on-street car parking spaces – including two accessible bays.

Committee members, were unanimous in their decision to get rid of the parklet, cited the loss of disabled parking spaces and the concerns of city centre traders.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “Previously we have highlighted it is the one corner of the Diamond that doesn't actually get any sunlight and it is rarely used in terms of that outdoor seating so this report in approving this back into car parking spaces is the most feasible option.

"I think it is good that it is highlighted within the report that there has been engagement with disabled groups. I've had a number of people who have contacted me who have mobility issues and find getting in and out of the city centre a lot more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are going to Foyleside and there is only one disabled parking bay currently within the Diamond area the nearest is up at Bishop Street car park.

"It is quite the distance if you have mobility issues to be going down to do a bit of shopping. So I think those people will be very happy with this proposal.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy, though not a member of the E&R Committee, said he fully supported the removal.

"We asked for it a long time ago now. It has long outstayed its welcome. There were obviously a few businesses that felt that their trade was being affected by the lack of parking spaces in the area so it is good to hear they are looking at putting in additional disabled parking when this is returned.”

SDLP Councillor John Boyle concurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad