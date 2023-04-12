Fianna Fail Councillor Rena Donaghey raised the issue at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which she said she knows of someone living close to the park, who hasn’t visited it since it reopened as some dogs are running loose.

"Could there be a sign put up to ask people to keep their dogs on leashes while walking? I know someone who lives very close to the park and who hasn’t been in it since it was done up as they’re afraid of dogs. They can’t go in there as there are dogs running wild and loose. If we could please get a sign asking people to keep dogs on a leash – it’s not a big ask.”