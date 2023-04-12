News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dog owners urged to keep pets on leash in Buncrana's Swan Park

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets on leashes in Buncrana’s Swan Park, with a councillor asking if signs could be erected as a reminder.

By Laura Glenn
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Fianna Fail Councillor Rena Donaghey raised the issue at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which she said she knows of someone living close to the park, who hasn’t visited it since it reopened as some dogs are running loose.

"Could there be a sign put up to ask people to keep their dogs on leashes while walking? I know someone who lives very close to the park and who hasn’t been in it since it was done up as they’re afraid of dogs. They can’t go in there as there are dogs running wild and loose. If we could please get a sign asking people to keep dogs on a leash – it’s not a big ask.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swan Park recently reopened after being destroyed by flooding in 2017.

Crana Bridge and Swan Park, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.Crana Bridge and Swan Park, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.
Crana Bridge and Swan Park, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.
Related topics:Dog ownersBuncrana