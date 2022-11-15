Donegal County Council one of best in country for enforcing smoky coal rules and preventing air pollution

The local authority was one of only three in the twenty-six counties that received an ‘excellent’ rating from the environmental regulator.

The EPA published its report on the environmental performance of local authorities in 2021 on Tuesday.

It says it is crucial that local authorities tackle air pollution issues by making sure that only approved solid fuels are sold.

Donegal County Council is one of the best in the country for enforcement on solid fuels.

The report shows that the scale of environmental enforcement work carried out by local authorities is significant.

DCC was one of three counties were inspectors were very active on solid fuels, the report states.

“Cork City, Donegal and Leitrim achieved an ‘excellent’ result, demonstrating proactive inspection and sulphur sampling activities, and ensuring the sale of compliant fuel products,” it states.

In comparison, two local authorities, Louth and Offaly, achieved a ‘limited’ result, the report notes.

Under the the solid fuel legislation local authorities are required to target inspections of online and mobile fuel sellers and on non-compliant fuel products.

Fifty-two per cent of local authorities achieved the required standard of enforcement.

"Compliance rates of fuel merchants and retailers inspected was very high, indicating a good national awareness of obligations under the Solid Fuel Regulations.

"Only six local authorities carried out multi-agency inspections due to operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.