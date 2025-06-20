Donegal homes south west of Derry are ‘getting bog water, which is pure black’

People in the Laggan – immediately to the south west of Derry city – are ‘getting bog water, which is pure black’ due to inadequate water infrastructure, a Donegal senator has claimed.

Fine Gael Senator Manus Boyle said: “I call on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to provide further information under the multiannual water programme 2024-25, specifically that pertaining to a group water scheme in Laggan, County Donegal.

"The local authority sent a request for information to the Department on February 6. We have not yet been provided with an update on the application for funding. When is the funding due to be announced?

“People are frustrated by what is going on. This has been going on for over 20 years. People in the area are getting bog water, which is pure black. In this day and age, some kind of provision has to be made for emergencies and to get group water schemes up and running.”

He said he wanted the local government minister James Browne to provide an update on when funding would be announced on group water schemes.

"There is a lot of frustration about this. It has been going on for over 20 years,” said Senator Boyle.

Seán Kyne, the Fine Gael Leader in the Seanad, said: “I know the importance of rural water schemes. He raised the issue of Lagan in Donegal and requested further information from the Department.

"I ask him to table a Commencement matter on that and he might receive a more up-to-date reply.”