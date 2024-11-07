Downgraded defective block homeowners told they can request full technical review

The Irish Government has announced that affected homeowners who have been given a remediation option other than demolition can now request a full technical review of their application by the Housing Agency.

On Wednesday evening, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage confirmed it was making changes to the way the enhanced Defective Concrete Block (DCB) Scheme works for certain homeowners.

In a statement, they said this follows recent receipt of preliminary results from scientific research into damaged dwellings in Co. Donegal, ‘which claims that the underlying mechanism of damage is as a result of Internal Sulfate Attack due to presence of excessive amounts of pyrrhotite’.

From November 6,, all homeowners who have been given a non-demolition option (option 2 to 5) will be offered a choice of continuing with the work on their dwelling under the option determined or the option of a full technical review of their application by the Housing Agency.

A home with defective blocks in Donegal.

The government said this review will be informed by the current research once the full review of the national standard (IS465) is complete. If homeowners choose to continue with their works they continue to avail of the 40-year government guarantee. Homeowners who receive an option 1 (demolition) will be unaffected by the changes announced.

The department added that, as a direct result of the research findings that have come to light in recent days, Minister O’Brien will also ask the Expert Group under the Chair of Paul Forde to examine all the research completed to date and to provide advice as to the implications to the grant scheme of this research.

“Furthermore, advice will be sought on any potential changes that could be made to the scheme’s Ministerial Guidelines in advance of the revised I.S. 465 standard.”

The Department of Housing said it ‘continues to take the lead on engaging with the NSAI who will require time to assess this research and input that assessment to their ongoing review of the relevant national standard- I.S. 465’.

On Wednesday, homeowners from Donegal, whose homes are crumbling due to defective concrete, staged a protest at the Department of Housing’s headquarters in Dublin.