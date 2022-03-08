Drumahoe to Dungiven dualling scheme should be largely completed this year says Minister

Since last Friday, all traffic approaching the existing A6 Glenshane Road is being transferred onto the new section of the A6 Road at the new roundabout on Tirbracken Road, Drumahoe.

Road users remain on the new road layout to Claudy, and a junction has been provided at the old Fawney Road for residents of the existing A6 Glenshane Road and Lismacarol Road/ Park travelling to Derry and pedestrian access is being maintained.

Traffic chiefs say this is required to “construct the tie-in point from Tirbracken Road onto the existing A6 Glenshane Road”.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has visited the £220million Flagship A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme to mark the significant progress made on this strategic project.

At the Assembly Patsy McGlone, SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, submitted a written question to ask the Infrastructure Minister to outline progress on the A6 project.

The Minister has herself visited the scheme recently to view progress.

In response, the Minister wrote to the MLA: “The 14.7km A6 Randalstown to Castledawson scheme fully opened to traffic in May 2021.

“In addition, construction of the new 25.5km section of dual carriageway between Drumahoe and Dungiven, which includes a bypass of Dungiven, is also well advanced. The earthworks, drainage and all 22 structures along the scheme are now substantially complete, and more than 30% of the new surface course has already laid along the main carriageway.

The Tirbracken Road, now boasts new roundabout

“Other works still required to complete the scheme include the provision of safety barrier, road marking, signage, street lighting at junctions, landscaping and accommodation works. It is expected that this dualling scheme will be complete this year, largely as planned.

“When both schemes are complete, approximately three quarters of the Belfast to Derry route will be dual carriageway standard or better. As well as improving the standard of carriageway along the A6, both schemes provide enhanced provision for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists. New park and rides sites are now also operational at Drumderg (Toome) and Drumahoe, with a further park and ride site currently under construction at Claudy.

“These flagship schemes represent an investment of over £400m and will significantly enhance the connectivity of the North West, improve journey time reliability, reduce journey times and improve road safety.”