Duffy welcomes road safety survey at Lenamore Road

Jack Murray and Sandra Duffy.

The rural road which traverses rolling countryside to the north of the city has become increasingly busy with traffic over recent years, said Colr. Duffy who visited the area with the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Jack Murray recently.

The Ballyarnett councillor said: “In the last few years we have seen a massive increase in traffic using this cross-border road between Derry and Donegal with concerns over the speed on it.

“Local residents are concerned about road safety issues here and it’s apparent that some form of traffic calming and additional road signage is needed.