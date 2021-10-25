Duncreggan Rd parking nightmare for residents - Derry Colr. urges people to be considerate

Shauna Cusack.

Colr. Cusack said: “This week I have been contacted by numerous residents from Duncreggan Road, Aberfoyle and De Burgh Terrace regarding various parking issues. One elderly lady is constantly having her driveway blocked which is causing her great stress and upheaval as she regularly attends medical appointments. She has had no option but to call the authorities in order to have the vehicle removed.

“A number of residents of De Burgh and Stewart’s Terrace are terrified that the current parking situation in their ‘seven streets’ community, particularly in relation to parking on corners, will prove catastrophic as it blocks access for emergency services should there be an incident.”

Colr. Cusack said that while this is by no means a new issue, it has been worsening, due to the increase in car ownership and the limited free parking at the local colleges. She said that during the Covid lockdown residents had some reprieve but problem has also returned with a vengeance. “I would politely ask that those parking in the area, maybe for the first time, make themselves aware of how their parking will impact on both residents access and the ability for other larger vehicles to manoeuvre past. If anyone find themselves blocked or facing a parking hazard please call 101 and report immediately to the traffic division.”