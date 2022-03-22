Dungiven bypass and Drumahoe stretch of A6 'substantially complete'
Roads minister Nichola Mallon says the Dungiven bypass and Drumahoe section of the A6 is now 'substantially complete' and will be finished this year.
She was asked for an update on the completion of the Dungiven bypass scheme by East Derry DUP MLA George Robinson.
Ms. Mallon replied: "Construction of the new 25.5 kilometre section of dual carriageway between Drumahoe and Dungiven, which includes a bypass of Dungiven, is now well advanced, with earthworks, drainage and all 22 structures substantially complete. In November 2021, work commenced to lay the final surface course. To date, more than 30% of the final road surface has been laid.
"Work continues on the remaining elements of the project, including the provision of a safety barrier, road marking, signage, street lighting at junctions, landscaping and accommodation works. I am pleased to say that those will be completed this year, largely as planned."
Mr Robinson: I thank the Minister for her answer. Will she consider a similar scheme at Greysteel in my constituency to alleviate the significant traffic congestion on the main route from Limavady to Londonderry?
Ms Mallon: The Member will know that the regional strategic network transport plan is being developed with the aim of going out to public consultation. That will set strategic priorities to 2035 for road, bus and rail. I encourage the Member to make representations about the project that he has just cited when that goes out to public consultation. He has raised others with me that can be considered within that framework.