Durkan asks Irish Government to help fund A2 Buncrana Road Dualling project

SDLP Fairer Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA has written to the Irish Government asking them to help fund the A2 Buncrana Road Dualling project.

He was speaking after the close of the consultation on the North West Transport Plan.

Mr Durkan said plans must focus on a holistic approach to reducing congestion and increasing sustainable transport options.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said the consultation process ‘must be more than a formality.’

" The North West has endured inadequate infrastructure for too long, failing to match the modern and thriving region we’re working to build. We’ve seen a lackadaisical approach from the Minister and department in terms of progressing the A2 Buncrana Road Dualling project, which once again, has been put on the back burner.

"People have been told that the A2 project ‘might happen’ for over 50 years and in that time this road has only become busier and busier. With surrounding road closures, huge recent development in the area and more to come, this project should’ve been delivered long ago. We must also look at improving this road in a modern context with improved public transport links that meet the demands of modern life.

He added: "I’ve written to the Transport Minister in the South to ask if the Irish Government would consider co-funding this scheme that will reduce travel times, congestion, pollution and risk on this busy cross-border route. Huge numbers of people from both sides of the border use this road every single day and I commend the Irish Government for stepping up and providing funding for vital Infrastructure projects where the UK Government and Executive have continually failed.

He continued: “When looking at transport in our city and region we must provide accessible and affordable sustainable transport options, while also addressing constant issues around parking. Derry needs high-speed rail connections with enhanced timetables, more frequent services, and fair, affordable fares. Investment in this area isn’t just about infrastructure - it’s about enhancing quality of life, lowering carbon emissions, and driving economic growth. The future prosperity of the North West is largely dependent on delivering improved connectivity.”