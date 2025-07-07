Durkan calls for pedestrian safety improvements along Glenshane Road in Derry

A Derry MLA has urged the Department for Infrastructure to upgrade footpaths between Altnagelvin and Drumahoe.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durka raised pedestrian safety and accessibility concerns on the Glenshane Road.

It follows, he said, concerns raised by constituents about the lack of safe, dedicated footpaths along this route.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of constituents concerned about pedestrian safety on the Glenshane Road, especially for those walking between Drumahoe and Altnagelvin Hospital, some of whom are health staff.

Glenshane Roadplaceholder image
Glenshane Road

“This is a busy route where the footpath comes to an abrupt end at Millbrook Park. Where footways do exist, overgrown vegetation is making them difficult to navigate.

"I’m pleased that this issue has been passed to the Active Travel Team to explore possible long-term solutions and DfI Roads have confirmed that the overgrowth in the area will be maintained in the interim.

“I’ll continue working to ensure these improvements are delivered and the area is made safer for all road users,” said Mr. Durkan.

