Durkan calls for ‘Swiss cheese’ Derry roads to be included in resurfacing programme after 164 pothole repairs

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan has urged the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to include two Ballyarnett thoroughfares in its resurfacing programme after 164 defects were repaired in the area in five years.

The SDLP MLA called for Mansefield Grove and the Fir Road to be included after it was confirmed by DfI that 164 defects were repaired in the area within the last five years.

The MLA for Foyle said: “The state of our roads is an embarrassment and a clear marker of wider neglect of infrastructure across the city.”

Roads minister Liz Kimmins stated: "My Department has been operating in a difficult financial environment for a number of years due to underfunding and austerity by the British Government and this has had a significant impact on its ability to deliver essential services such as carriageway resurfacing.

Mansefield Grove in Derry.

“Whilst there are many roads which would undoubtedly benefit from investment, due to limited budgets, resurfacing and maintenance work must be taken forward through the prioritisation of those areas deemed most in need of intervention.

“Details of the resurfacing schemes planned for the 2025/26 financial year will be included in my Department’s Annual Report to Council.

“My officials will continue to undertake regular inspections and repair defects in accordance with the Department’s Limited Service policy.”

Mr. Durkan said: “This response from the Minister is disappointing but sadly unsurprising given DfI Road’s continued ‘Limited Services’ policy.

“Residents of Mansefield Grove don’t need another inspection; they need a long overdue resurfacing. Patch jobs won’t cut it especially when the area looks like a Swiss-cheese road network at the moment.”