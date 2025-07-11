Durkan says what works for Aberfoyle will not work for Argyle Street in calling for different Magee residents’ parking schemes

A number of different residents’ parking schemes will be required around Magee due to the complexity of the streetscape, Mark Durkan has said.

“There are driveways on some streets but not on others, there is different topography in different parts of the area and there are other things going on there,” the SDLP MLA said.

He was speaking during an exchange with Laura Irvine, head of parking policy in the Department for Infrastructure at the Stormont Infrastructure Committee.

"You have said that that scheme is one that, dare I say it, has been prioritised, but it will almost require a few different schemes,” he stated.

Cars lining the street along Aberfoyle Crescent South adjacent to the Magee College campus.

Mr. Durkan continued: “It is not an area that has solely terraced housing; there are detached houses with driveways, semi-detached houses, some of which have driveways and some of which do not, and there are terraced houses.

"The different streets will have different difficulties, but they all have difficulties. What works for someone in Aberfoyle Crescent will not work for someone in Argyle Street.”

Ms. Irvine said ‘a lot of engagement’ has been taking place with roads colleagues and local residents to find out what streets and areas could be captured in a residents' parking scheme.

"There are very different streets and issues to be addressed up there, but the fundamental principles of the residents' parking scheme will be to prioritise individuals who do not have access to off-street parking and give people who are struggling due to either commuter or nuisance parking the ability to park in close proximity to their residence,” she said.