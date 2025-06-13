Durkan ‘shocked’ as Kimmins says NI Water does not have multiple flooding reports on Foyle Road

Mark Durkan has expressed incredulity after roads minister Liz Kimmins said NI Water has advised it ‘does not have multiple reports of flooding on the Foyle Road’.

He asked the minister to detail what efforts were being made to tackle repeat flooding along the thoroughfare to the south of Derry city centre.

Ms. Kimmins replied: “NI Water has advised that it does not have multiple reports of flooding on the Foyle Road.

“NI Water has completed a Culmore Drainage Area Plan which did not identify a requirement for any capital interventions to address out of sewer flooding from NI Water infrastructure in this area.

Foyle Road during a previous period of flooding.

"NI Water has undertaken some storm separation work in the area and further investigations are ongoing in the area to identify other potential opportunities for storm separation.”

She said, however, that gullies are cleaned along Foyle Road in accordance with the Department’s limited-service maintenance policy.

Mr. Durkan said he was ‘shocked’ at the response.

“Just this week, after heavy rainfall, Foyle Road was yet again one of the worst affected areas across the city.

“It’s difficult to fathom how the Department can claim it does not have multiple reports of flooding along this route; a statement that will offer little comfort to local residents and who are bracing themselves every time it rains.

“It’s frustrating to hear the Department downplay the issue when local people know all too well the anxiety disruption, and damage that each heavy rainfall event brings. There needs to be urgency, not complacency.

“Residents deserve action, not excuses. We’ll keep fighting for appropriate measures to be taken before this issue becomes even more serious,” he declared.