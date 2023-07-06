News you can trust since 1772
Durkan welcomes long-awaited traffic calming for Groarty Road

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed action from DfI Roads to address longstanding safety issues along the Groarty Road.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

Following requests from Mr Durkan, safety improvements including signage and ‘slow’ road markings have been implemented in the area.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I am pleased to secure long overdue traffic calming measures for the Groarty Road.

“The rural road, near the Donegal border, is a notoriously dangerous spot and I have long campaigned for much needed traffic calming here. The growth of residential developments nearby in recent years has increased traffic flow in this area and the speed at which the traffic travels along this route has been a long standing concern for residents. The hill approaching the Groarty Road has created a blind spot which has resulted in several near-misses in recent months.

Groarty Road.Groarty Road.
“Given there are several young families living near this road and that it remains a popular walking route, improving safety for all road users is paramount.

“Pleased that after SDLP representation DfI has addressed longstanding issues by installing signage and road markings. Thanks to DfI Roads for taking action which I hope this will vastly improve safety in the area.”

