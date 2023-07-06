Following requests from Mr Durkan, safety improvements including signage and ‘slow’ road markings have been implemented in the area.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I am pleased to secure long overdue traffic calming measures for the Groarty Road.

“The rural road, near the Donegal border, is a notoriously dangerous spot and I have long campaigned for much needed traffic calming here. The growth of residential developments nearby in recent years has increased traffic flow in this area and the speed at which the traffic travels along this route has been a long standing concern for residents. The hill approaching the Groarty Road has created a blind spot which has resulted in several near-misses in recent months.

“Given there are several young families living near this road and that it remains a popular walking route, improving safety for all road users is paramount.