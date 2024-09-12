‘Early movers’ on Defective Concrete Blocks scheme should not be penalised say campaigners

Defective concrete campaigners have called for any forthcoming revisions to the DCB Scheme cap and rates revisions to be implemented retrospectively in order that early movers on the DCB Scheme are not financially penalised.

Campaigners across Donegal are also calling for all local Councillors and TDs to support their call.

Campaigners such as Paddy Diver, the MAG Committee, Redress Focus Groups, Michael Doherty and 100% Redress Party Councillors said they have grave concerns regarding the way in which the revisions to the scheme cap and rates look likely to be implemented.

Paddy Diver explained: “It is anticipated the DCB scheme cap currently set at €420k will rise by the maximum allowable 10% - which will probably be announced next month.

Owners of defective block properties at a public meeting earlier this year.

“ It’s three years since the cap was set and we have seen massive construction inflation well beyond 10% in that time. The review is based

on historic cost increases, so homeowners who had to move early have already been faced with these costs.

"It’s entirely reasonable therefore that these homeowners should benefit from increases to the cap and rates. It is currently not clear when it will be implemented and who will benefit, but apparently there are no plans for any retrospective application of the revisions.

"Government have clearly stated early movers will not be disadvantaged – but a failure to apply the revisions retrospectively will be doing the exact opposite - penalising those who had no choice but to rebuild. This cannot be allowed to happen.”

Michael Doherty added: “Government must not U-turn on their Early Mover policy - the precedence of applying scheme enhancements retrospectively. This was designed by Government to ensure desperate homeowners didn't hold off on works in the hope of future increases to rates and caps to help lessen financial shortfalls, tens of thousands of euros in many cases, as opposed to living in condemned homes hoping for affordability sometime in the future.

“The SCSI recommendation of a 6% increase to the sq. ft/sq. m rate is now six months old. This was based on a review over the 12 month period up to March 2024.

"As of September 2024 this has not yet been adopted by Govt and means that all homeowners over the last 18 month were short changed in their grant to the tune of at least 6%. This must be addressed.

"All DCB homeowners that commenced their rebuild/remediation over the last 18 months and incurred a shortfall in their sq. ft/sq. m rates, must have the six month old SCSI rates retrospectively applied.”

MAG Chair Lisa Hone stated: “To keep this in perspective, the number of homeowners stuck in between the old and new proposed rates is miniscule compared to the thousands of defective concrete homes that yet need to be rebuilt.

"But for each of these homeowners the difference is life changing - up to €42k lost, €42k that takes a lifetime to save, lost because they commenced their house a few months ahead of someone else, with no knowledge of the pending Govt U-turn and its devastating financial “consequences.

Roisin Gallagher, Redress Focus Groups adds, “Here we have a relatively 'good news' story again being undermined by the devil in the detail.

She added: “Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has the opportunity to eliminate such issues ahead of the formal announcement. So in a call of solidarity, the campaign reps have written to every Councillor and TD in Donegal to stand shoulder to shoulder with the affected homeowners and campaigners to fight this injustice.

"The letter explains the issues and asks them to respond by Thursday, September 12 to articulate their support.

"To ensure affected homeowners are informed as to their position on this critical issue the campaign groups will be publishing the elected representatives’ responses in the coming days.”

Paddy Diver made a one final remark: “The revisions must be available to all those who have availed of the scheme to date. If Government will not listen to this entirely reasonable ask then we may have no alternative but to consider direct action – this such serious issue.”