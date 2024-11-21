Eco-Protest Placard workshop with Mikhail Karikis and FUSE Arts at Derry’ Void Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FUSE Arts and artist Mikhail Karikis will be holding a two-part Eco-Protest Placard workshop at the Void Arts Centre in Derry that will further develop a work-in-progress featured in Mikhail’s exhibition ‘Acoustics of Resistance’.

The work-in-progress and workshop looks into the impact of climate change on rising sea levels and how this will change our geographical surroundings.

It will take place over November 30, 2024 and December 1, 2024.

The Thessaloniki-born artist was in Derry last month to launch ‘Acoustics of Resistance’ which runs until December 7.

Part of this installation incorporates placards that allude to eco-protests with images from local newspapers showing young people at demonstrations in the North.

"In the workshop, we are going to work with the look and materials we often encounter in environmental protests here and globally. We will build on the idea of high visibility and stand-out forms that placards have in large-scale gatherings.

"Together, we will consider life related to the local river and sea, learning about water pollution specific to the area, as well as examining maps forecasting the transformation of the UK and Ireland as we reach 2050.

"We will then add to Mikhail’s exhibition, by making additional placards which will be added to the installation,” said Void.

The workshop will culminate with a short parade of placards, appropriately, n the Quay beside river Foyle.

The workshop will culminate with a short parade of placards, appropriately, n the Quay beside river Foyle.

It is open to 16-24 year olds. If you have any access needs, please let Void know by emailing [email protected].

The workshops and new work are supported by the Henry Moore Foundation.