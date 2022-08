They include the second largest fish in the sea, the majestic basking shark, which is known in Irish as liamhán mór gréine, meaning the great fish of the sun, and the porbeagle shark, a close relative of the great white.

Donegal is one of five Irish hotspots which are home to up to 20 per cent of the global population of basking sharks.

Earlier this year a massive porbeagle shark - the largest ever recorded in Irish waters - was tagged and released off the coast of Donegal.

1. Basking shark; Liamhán mór gréine; Cetorhinus maximus. Basking shark; Liamhán mór gréine; Cetorhinus maximus. Photo Sales

2. Porbeagle; Craosaire; Lamna nasus. Porbeagle; Craosaire; Lamna nasus. Photo Sales

3. Tope; Gearrthóir; Galeorhinus galeus. Tope; Gearrthóir; Galeorhinus galeus. Photo Sales

4. Spurdog; Fíogach gobach; Squalus acanthias. Spurdog; Fíogach gobach; Squalus acanthias. Photo Sales