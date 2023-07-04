This scheme will provide financial support to affected homeowners in counties Donegal, Mayo, Limerick and Clare whose dwelling had been damaged by the use of defective concrete blocks in its construction.

The Minister said that grants of up to €420,000 are available for affected homeowners depending on the works required under the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scheme is now open to new applications and transitional arrangements for the transfer of applicants from the current scheme to the new scheme are in place. Existing applicants to the original scheme will also be able to benefit retrospectively from the enhancements being introduced under the new scheme.

In announcing the scheme Minister O'Brien said: “I am really pleased to be able to launch this much needed scheme. I know the difficulties faced by affected households in financial and personal terms has been very significant these past number of years. The improved package of measures under this considerably enhanced scheme will mark a new beginning for those who need to remediate their homes."

The enhanced scheme has been legislated for following extensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders. Minister O’Brien in acknowledging the efforts, patience and diligence of all involved stated: “I particularly want to thank the affected homeowners for working with my Department and their County Councils on the development of the enhanced scheme. I feel through their constructive and helpful engagement we have managed to develop a Scheme that can, and will deliver for all concerned.”

He concluded: “I look forward to continuing this positive working relationship. To this end I have asked my Department to establish, without delay, an Implementation Steering Group made up of officials from the relevant local authorities, the Department, the Housing Agency and the Homeowner’s Liaison Officer to ensure the successful roll-out of the enhanced scheme. I have also asked the implementation steering group to provide me with a first report of the operation of the scheme after six months. I have always said that schemes evolve and this one will be no different. Given the complex nature of the scheme it will be important to keep the operation of the regulations and guidelines under review. The Implementation Steering Group will be tasked with working through issues as they arise and to make recommendations to me if further changes to the regulations or guidelines are needed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information on the application process for first-time applicants and homeowners who applied under the previous scheme can be found at at the Defective Concrete Blocks page.

Documents providing detailed information on the process, including guidelines to facilitate, promote and support a consistent approach to the operation and administration of the scheme are available on the page. Homeowners are strongly advised and encouraged to read these in advance of reaching out to local authorities. The answers to most questions will be found at the Your Questions Answered page.

The Minister highlighted how, in the early stages of this new scheme, local authorities may well be taking a high volume of calls and queries.