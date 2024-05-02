Environmental Crime Unit to inspect rubbish out the 'Line’ after residents raise concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy was commenting after he and Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton wrote to the Loughs Agency and the Environment Minister Andrew Muir urging action on the large amount of rubbish that is washing up along the Foyle riverbank beside the popular ‘Line’ walkway.

“The minister responded to our concerns to confirm that the case has now been referred to the Environmental Crime Unit within the Environment Agency,” Mr. Delargy commented.

“Officers are now due to inspect the site within the next few days and will discuss any potential actions with Derry City and Strabane District Council officials.

Large amounts of rubbish and debris are routinely washing up out the 'Line'.