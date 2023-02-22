The occasion, in the community centre in the village, is the latest in a series of events hosted by the Derry-based grass-roots network, The Gathering.

The network brings together activists from a range of organisations, from local groups focusing on specific issues to mainstream movements with an international remit.

Interest in environmental issues has been significantly boosted by the recent 10-part BBC radio series, ‘Buried’, which focused on the Mobuoy dump.

The Gathering will take place in Eglinton at the weekend.

The Gathering on February 25 will be discussing the Mobuoy issue.

It will also be looking at the need for action on climate change generally.

A number of climate-conscious artists will take part in the day’s activity. Some activities will be aimed at 4- to-12-year olds and a creche is available for younger children.

The Gathering organisers note that the climate has at last become a mainstream issue.

“What was once an issue which only a few campaigners tried to highlight, has developed into a widespread understanding that nothing short of a planetary catastrophe is on the agenda.

“This is a global issue demanding local action.

“Pristine forests from Asia to Latin America are threatened by rampant over-development. Prehen Wood is one of the few patches of unspoilt woodland left locally. We have to make every effort to protect it,” a spokesperson said.