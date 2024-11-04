€10m funding for Derry indoor 'Dome' with capacity for 'thousands of spectators'
The announcement was made on Monday and the ‘Air Dome’ facility is one of six projects successful in their bids for investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).
The UU Dome is led by Ulster University and will transform the old Foyle College site in the city of Derry into a ‘regionally significant and inclusive shared space that will generate significant, meaningful and purposeful contact between different communities’.
The site, which is currently vacant and disused, will see the development of an ‘Air Dome’ facility comprising of a 15,000 square metre year-round indoor arena with synthetic playing field and capacity for thousands of spectators.
Thousands of people are expected to benefit from the new facilities when completed.