€10m funding for Derry indoor 'Dome' with capacity for 'thousands of spectators'

€10.86m of PEACEPLUS funding has been announced for the UU Dome in Derry, a 15,000 square metre year-round indoor arena with synthetic playing field and capacity for thousands of spectators.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made on Monday and the ‘Air Dome’ facility is one of six projects successful in their bids for investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The UU Dome is led by Ulster University and will transform the old Foyle College site in the city of Derry into a ‘regionally significant and inclusive shared space that will generate significant, meaningful and purposeful contact between different communities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, which is currently vacant and disused, will see the development of an ‘Air Dome’ facility comprising of a 15,000 square metre year-round indoor arena with synthetic playing field and capacity for thousands of spectators.

An image of the plans for Derry's UU Dome.

Thousands of people are expected to benefit from the new facilities when completed.

It is hoped they will bring people together, promote better understanding and trust, and provide communities with improved services and infrastructure.