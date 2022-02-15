Eunice & Dudley - Wind and potential snow storms to hit Derry & Donegal this week

Storm Dudley is expected to arrive tomorrow night (Wednesday) and last through Thursday, bringing a period of “very strong and disruptive winds”, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office advised that with an amber warning in place for this storm, people should be prepared for potential impacts on road, rail, air and ferry services, with some roads and bridges likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

There may also be some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and “a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Along the coast, injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Traffic Watch NI meanwhile has advised that the second named storm, Storm Eunice “may bring strong winds and the risk of some snow to parts of Northern Ireland on Friday 18th February.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for this storm.

Met Eireann meanwhile concurs: “Wednesday will be a windy day with spells of rain or showers moving eastwards across the country. Strong, gusty west to southwest winds will become west to northwest later in the day. They’ll be strongest in the west ad north. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

“Storm Dudley will track to the north of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Warnings are in operation. After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to track up over Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds countrywide. It also has the potential to bring falls of snow.”