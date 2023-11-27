Exciting proposals for St. Columb’s Hall including new roof terrace unveiled
and live on Freeview channel 276
The St. Columb’s Hall Trust has applied to Derry City and Strabane District Council for permission to make alterations to the ‘People’s Hall’ in order to develop reception and gathering spaces and a new external balcony terrace.
The application was lodged this week by the Trust.
A design and access statement prepared by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of the St. Columb’s Hall Trust provides details of the impressive new proposals for the northernmost and westernmost sections of the historic venue which overlooks Derry’s historic East Wall.
“This application aims to reactivate community connection and interaction with St. Columb’s Hall. It aims to provide facilities in the interests of social welfare for recreation and other leisure time occupation with the object of improving the conditions of life of members of the public and securing the building’s long-term future,” the statement outlines.
The document says the proposal will advance ‘the permeability of the building, by establishing and improving connections between the North and West elevations of the building and its context through carefully considered interventions’.
It will ‘improve the visual enjoyment and streetscape of the Orchard Street and the Walls’ and link ‘external public spaces and approaches with reimagined internal spaces and functions of the building’.
The design statement says it will improve ‘the appearance and presentation of the North and West elevations’ and ‘accessibility to and around the building’.