Exciting proposals for St. Columb’s Hall including new roof terrace unveiled

Exciting new proposals have been lodged for St. Columb’s Hall including a new roof terrace overlooking the Derry Walls and commanding views of the River Foyle.

The St. Columb’s Hall Trust has applied to Derry City and Strabane District Council for permission to make alterations to the ‘People’s Hall’ in order to develop reception and gathering spaces and a new external balcony terrace.

The application was lodged this week by the Trust.

A design and access statement prepared by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of the St. Columb’s Hall Trust provides details of the impressive new proposals for the northernmost and westernmost sections of the historic venue which overlooks Derry’s historic East Wall.

The North West View of the proposed development from the design and access statement produced by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of St Columb’s Hall Trust.

“This application aims to reactivate community connection and interaction with St. Columb’s Hall. It aims to provide facilities in the interests of social welfare for recreation and other leisure time occupation with the object of improving the conditions of life of members of the public and securing the building’s long-term future,” the statement outlines.

The document says the proposal will advance ‘the permeability of the building, by establishing and improving connections between the North and West elevations of the building and its context through carefully considered interventions’.

It will ‘improve the visual enjoyment and streetscape of the Orchard Street and the Walls’ and link ‘external public spaces and approaches with reimagined internal spaces and functions of the building’.

The view from the proposed Level 4 terrace as included in a design and access statement completed by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of the St Columb’s Hall Trust