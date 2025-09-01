'Exhausting': Buncrana Tidy Towns to halt street cleaning as sweeper issue remains unresolved

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative has confirmed it has ceased street cleans after a ‘long hard summer’.

The award-winning team undertook the cleans after the town lost its Donegal County Council street sweeping service due to an increase in cost.

Writing on Facebook, the Tidy Towns Initiative said that losing the road sweeper ‘more than tripled’ their work, with many volunteers picking three to four days a week, ‘as well as working on other projects.’

"Rewarding as the work is, it's also exhausting as we all also have jobs, families and busy lives. Judging for the competition should now be complete and we will no longer be maintaining the same level of work and will be stopping the street cleans for the foreseeable future.

Buncrana main street.

"Donegal County Council have been working in the background to provide another service, but to no avail. We would ask that all private citizens and businesses please look after, litter pick, weed and scrape the paths outside of your facades, and, please highlight this to the local councillors until this issue is resolved. Thank so much for your understanding and support.”

In response to the post, Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray described the volunteers as ‘heroes’ and said Buncrana ‘never looked better’.

He outlined how a ‘national policy of privatisation meant services such as street sweeping were outsourced and ‘have since become unaffordable’.

He added that, last year, he and former councillors Nicholas Crossan and Rena Donaghey allocated €15,000 each of discretionary funding to ‘keep the street sweeper going’.

"This year we were told that the auditor wouldn't allow that to be done again so councillors' interventions collapsed. That's why we are where we are now.”

"I have since facilitated meetings between the council and the Tidy Towns to try and avoid coming to this point but a solution has yet to be found. We will continue to work on this, and I will seek a meeting again this week.

“To be fair on it, council has ordered a 'Billy Goat' street sweeper which I'm confident will help. This is currently in transit and will arrive in a few weeks.

“Hopefully that will help solve the impasse and allow the Tidy Towns volunteers to get back doing what they love - with the unwavering support of everyone who lives here.

“If there are failings, then I will never, ever be an apologist for that. But if there are solutions to be found then we as elected representatives, with our businesses, with our community volunteers, and with our council will all work together to find it Everyone wants that. So let's do it.”

The Journal has contacted Donegal County Council for response.