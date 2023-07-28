The new Factory Girls Sculpture by artist Chris Wilson is part of the Harbour Square Public Realm and Artwork Project.

The new development will be sited in Harbour Square in Derry city centre and is, Derry City and Strabane District Council have said, ‘an integral part of the Central Riverfront Development plan outlined within the City Deal proposal’.

The artwork will consist of three bell shaped forms up to 3.5m in height with night time illumination, based on the shapes of spools of thread as used in the shirt factory sewing machines, in tribute to Derry’s Factory Girls.

Model of Chris Wilson’s the Factory Girls Sculpture which is to be installed in Harbour Square in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown.

It will be located on lands currently owned by the Department for Infrastructure, however, the Department for Communities have given the green light for work on the scheme to proceed.

"Department for Infrastructure have confirmed that they are the sole owners of the required land. Department for Communities have confirmed that they will be content for work to proceed under licence while the land transfer is completed,” a paper presented to the Council’s Business and Culture Committee outlined.

Members of the committee have now given council officers permission to enter into a temporary licence agreement with DfI to proceed with the works.

The expected completion date for the overall project is Spring 2024.

“DfC have stated an expectation that Council will make a 10 per cent contribution to this project as a minimum. The final estimated global cost for the capital element of this project is £1.38m. Therefore, the expected contribution to costs for Council will be £138,000.00 as outlined in the report,” the paper explained.

The public realm works will involve the reconfiguration of the paved area with the creation of some new grass and planted sections including the public art installation, and will comprise soft landscaping, footways and carriageway.