Fáilte Ireland develops Local Expert Programme for Inishowen Peninsula

A workshop was held in Buncrana recently to help develop a network of locals who work in the frontline in tourism and hospitality to share useful information with visitors to Inishowen Peninsula and Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:26 BST

Fáilte Ireland’s Local Experts Programme workshop was held this week in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Inishowen Peninsula, Co. Donegal.

The network will enable visitors to immerse themselves in the destination which, in turn, will encourage them to stay for longer and do more, benefitting the local economy.

Linda Campbell, Visitor Engagement Manager with Fáilte Ireland said:  “Fáilte Ireland’s Local Experts Programme is designed to empower those working in the tourism industry to amplify the visitor experience in Inishowen by sharing information, ideas and tips.

Fáilte Ireland’s Local Expert Programme for Inishowen Peninsula - Pictured are Seated Michael Curaan, Malin Head and Scott Duncan, Wild Ireland. Back from left Peter Ferguson, Fort Dunree,Margaret Storey, Failte Ireland Local Experts Programme and David Douglas, Derry Danders attending Fáilte Ireland’s Local Experts Programme workshop, which was held this week in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Inishowen Peninsula, Co. Donegal. The aim of the programme is to develop a network of locals who work in the frontline in tourism and hospitality to share useful information with visitors to Inishowen Peninsula and Donegal. This will enable visitors to immerse themselves in the destination which in turn will encourage them to stay for longer and do more, benefitting the local economy. Photo Clive Wasson
Local knowledge of things to see and do, and places to explore plays a key role in providing visitors with a rich and unique experience.

She added: "The programme is designed for all those working in the local Inishowen Peninsula tourism community, included those working in tourism accommodation, restaurants, pubs, taxis, public transport or volunteers on tourism initiatives.”

