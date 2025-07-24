Failure to regulate all bonfires raised as criticism over Bogside response answered

A Derry MLA has hit out at the Northern Ireland Executive for its ‘failure to regulate bonfires’ as nationalist politicians in Derry responded to claims from the DUP that there was a void in political leadership in relation to the Bogside bonfire.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called for all efforts to now be directed towards ensuring the August 15 bonfire passes off safely as he urged those involved in its construction to “rise above” the “sickening displays of hate” which topped some recent bonfires in other parts of the north.

Mr Durkan said the SDLP’s position was clear that “we would prefer there to be no bonfires taking place in our city,” while Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson said there was "no place” for bonfires “which attract anti-social behaviour and threaten the health and well-being of local residents".

Their comments came after DUP MLA Gary Middleton this week challenged nationalist leaders over the bonfire at Meenan Square.

Bonfire under construction at Meenan Square in the Bogside on Thursday, Photo: George Sweeney

A large number of pallets have now been gathered at the site, which is earmarked for an £11m transformation. Apex, which is one of the partners involved in the redevelopment, said back in May that preparatory works due to start in June had been postponed because no contractor was willing to remove the bonfire materials.

Mr Middleton said there have been serious concerns over safety, disruption and the impact on the Urban Villages project as he called on Sinn Féin to speak out on the issues being raised.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson this week said planned bonfires in Derry which attract anti-social behaviour stood “in stark contrast” to “positive alternative events in the city”. The Foyle MLA said: “Hundreds of positive events are set to take place right across Derry this August. Fantastic work is being done by a wide group of organisations to celebrate art, sport, music, our heritage and culture, while also discussing and debating the important issues of the day. “Derry is a city bursting with pride and potential. The images portrayed this summer must project a community that is working together to move forward and build a better future.”

Mr Durkan meanwhile said: “The Executive's failure to regulate bonfires means that depressingly and predictably, communities continue to be challenged by these issues every summer. In the absence of an agreed way forward, steps will have to be taken to manage this bonfire safely so that it passes off with minimal harm to our environment and the local community.

Bonfire under construction at Meenan Square in the Bogside, Photo: George Sweeney

“It's a bit rich,” he added, “to hear the DUP call for leadership around bonfires given their failure to deal with these issues in other areas.”

Mr Durkan also criticised The Executive Office in relation to a series of delays on getting the Meenan Square redevelopment project under way, saying that this was “partly why we find ourselves in this situation again and the blame for that cannot be laid at the feet of young people in the Bogside”.

Urging young people to explore alternative organised activities in the area he appealed to the bonfire organisers “to refrain from the burning of any flags, symbols or effigies”.

"We have seen some sickening displays of hate recently and I really hope that young people here can rise above such activity.”