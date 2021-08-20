Family HOPE day to mark first anniversary

Geraldine Mullan, pictured during a sunflower event in Redcastle.

The centre was launched recently by their wife and mother, Geraldine Mullan at the family’s former garden centre.

A community-based, non profit centre, its purpose is to serve the community as a centre for well being and a hub for groups, projects and events.

In recent weeks, it has hosted a hugely popular Farmers’ Market. The community itself has also been planting sunflowers around the locality as part of the Redcastle Sunflower Festival, which this year is being held in honour of the family.

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the death of Geraldine’s ‘beloved’ John and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (7) in a tragic road traffic collision at Quigley’s Point. In a post on the Mullan HOPE Centre Facebook, Geraldine said she was ‘heartbroken beyond words’ but ‘will try my best to keep going for them like they’d want me to.’

“To mark their anniversary, to remember and honour them and in conjunction with Redcastle Village Association and their Sunflower Festival, there will be a Family HOPE day in the Mullan HOPE centre this Sunday, 12-4pm.”

There will be 25 stalls, music and food and Geraldine urged people to ‘come along.’

There will be entertainment for children, colouring competition, story telling corner, sunflower painting classes, mini golf, sunflower balloon modelling to name just a few attractions. ‘Hey little Sunflower’ & ‘The Moville Cup Song’ original songs for the event will be sung for the first time.