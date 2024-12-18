FARMWORK at Void partly inspired by John Silke – the man who gave us Kerr’s Pinks
FARMWORK will present a selection of artist Deirdre O’Mahony’s artworks at Void from January 11 to March 8.
Made over the past ten years, the works featured reflect her interest in the politics of landscape, rural sustainability and food security, challenging mainstream narratives around agricultural matters and policy.
Three distinct bodies of work expand on questions prompted by the artist’s research into the history of agricultural development and the efforts of one man, John Silke, to build up the seed potato industry in Donegal.
Kerr’s Pinks were one of the varieties of potato Silke introduced to the North West.
The new project is comprised of a photographic and text installation of small farms in Ireland, UK and USA, including a new selection of image/texts from Northern Irish farmers.
With support from the Arts Council Deirdre visited Void in November for a field trip here in the North West.
She met with some generous farmers and carried out more research and production locally.
At the heart of the exhibition sits The Quickening. This is a sound and moving image artwork that reflects on the relationship between farming, food production, and the social and economic impact of agricultural policies on soil, biodiversity, and climate change.
The Quickening was commissioned by The Douglas Hyde Gallery, Dublin and supported by The Arts Council of Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.