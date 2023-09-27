Feargal Sharkey to discuss Mobuoy dump, Lough Neagh and water pollution with Eamonn McCann at Think Left
The event, which has been organised by People Before Profit, will take place on Thursday, October 5, at 7pm.
Mr. Sharkey will share his insights and experiences from campaigning for cleaner water and better protection of water ecosystems in Britain.
He will also address the dumping of illegal waste, including more than one million tonnes of waste at the Mobuoy site near Derry, which poses a risk to the Faughan River and its biodiversity, and the ongoing issue of blue-green algae blooms caused by agricultural run-off and warm water temperatures in Lough Neagh.
The discussion will cover ‘the need for urgent action to change the way we interact with nature’ and local campaigns to hold ‘big business, the regulators and the government to account’ to ensure that the impact of sewage discharges and agricultural run-off into local waterways is reduced, the organisers state.
‘Liquid Gold: The True Price of Water Privatisation’ will also be addressed by local environmental activist and former PBP councillor Maeve O’Neill.
The event is part of a three day symposium of ‘radical ideas and politics’ that will take place in St. Columb’s Hall between Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7.
The event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. In order to book your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/think-left-conference-derry-tickets-717039322917