Fears for future of multi-million euro Fort Dunree project after An Bord Pleanala decision

In 2021, the Minister for Tourism, along with Fáilte Ireland, announced a total investment of €12.5million to develop a new world-class tourist attraction at Fort Dunree and Head in Buncrana.

The funding was for the development of a ‘compelling visitor experience’ to showcase Fort Dunree and Head’s maritime, military, social and political history.

Since 2021, the proposed development subject to a Part 8 planning process and submissions and observations were invited from prescribed bodies and members of the public.

An artist impression of one of the proposed plans for Fort Dunree.

The council’s assessment concluded the project would not have significant effects on the environment and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report was not required and also that the nature and scale of the proposed development, the nature of the receiving environment, and the distance to the nearest European sites did not negate the need for additional assessment.

An appeal on this was submitted by a complainant to An Bord Pleanala, who requested the Board to issue an Environmental Impact Assessment and Natura Impact Assessment direction ‘in relation to the need for carry out an assessment of any potential effects of the proposed scheme on the receiving environment and European sites in the surrounding area.’

The An Bord Pleanala inspector recommended that Environmental Impact Statement would not be needed. However, the inspector recommended that the Board direct the local authority to prepare a Natura Impact Assessment for a number of reasons, including the nature and scale of the development and the mobile connection between the proposed site and the European sites Horn Head to Fanad Head Special Protection Area (SPA), Lough Swilly SPA and Fanad Head SPA.

The board agreed with the inspector’s recommendation.

The appeal to and decision by An Bord Pleanala was discussed at the Inishowen Municipal District meeting on Tuesday, at which councillors expressed their disappointment and frustration.

Colr Nicholas Crossan said the appeal and decision will ‘probably delay this project for God knows how long and will cost extra money – which is extra money on the taxpayer’,

Colr Rena Donaghey outlined how she is on the board of Fort Dunree and said that for over 20 years they have ‘looked and begged and borrowed’ while ‘living on a shoestring budget’.

She added that while Fort Dunree is ‘thankfully’ supported by Pobal, they spent ‘many years banging on doors looking for funding’.

Colr Donaghey said the money granted was ‘phenomenal’ and an ‘awful lot of work’ had been done to bring it to the planning stage.

She said the appeal and subsequent decision will now delay the project for a ‘couple of years,’ and ‘there is a possibility we could lose all that money’.

Colr Johnny McGuinness said the project ‘could have the potential to save many jobs in the tourism sector’.

He suggested that, going forward, the council ‘needs to look ahead and guess what obstacles may be put in place and actions can be taken to negate the impact of representations like this.’

"No matter what is being planned for the betterment of the peninsula, there will be someone there to object to it. Going forward, we need to tick all the boxes.”