Final brown bin rollout to get under way in Derry & Strabane
During a report to members, at an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday, last, Head of Environment and Building Control, Conor Canning, confirmed that the first phase of the roll-out to rural areas, which began in September, had “progressed well” with around 2,000 bins and accompanying promotional material delivered.
Recipient areas include Cloghcor, Donagheady, Cullion, wider Killeter, and Ballymongan, and the phase is anticipated to be completed in December, within council’s estimated time-scale.
Council now expects that the second and final roll-out will be complete by the end of the financial year, in April next year.
“Officers are continuing to finalise plans for the roll-out of the second tranche of 4,000 bins which will commence once the first phase is complete,” Mr Canning told the committee. “It is expected that the second phase will commence in mid-December and will take a further eight to ten weeks to complete.
“Given the time of year and potential inclement weather conditions the schedule may slip, however officers do not envisage that this will substantially affect time-scales and we anticipate that between January and March we will complete the final roll-out.
“There will be small, isolated pockets that may take a little bit longer, but the anticipated direction of travel is that all the properties will be on the scheme by the end of this financial year,” Mr Canning added.
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter.
