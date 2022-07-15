Fireworks on the Foyle for Maritime spectacle

‘What Lies Beneath – A Celebration’ will include a Parade of Light on the river by the festival’s Clipper Race Fleet and the Phoenix Tall Ship.

There will also be a synchronised fireworks display and an hour of Illumination and performances, as well as installations along the quay from early evening through to midnight.

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said tens of thousands of people are expected to line the quay for the event.

The spectacular fireworks display on the River Foyle lights up the sky over the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race during the Voyages Showcase Finale during the Foyle Maritime Festival. Picture Martin McKeown.ClipperRound The WorldRace. 20.07.18

“The showcase represents the climax of our Foyle Maritime celebrations and we are planning an extra special experience for the public to mark the 10th anniversary of the Clipper Round the World fleet being hosted in the city,” she said.

“As evening turns to night and darkness descends a twinkling world will slowly emerge from the darkness with our Parade of Light and synchronised fireworks display followed by a magical hour of illumination glowing silently from 11pm till midnight. We are really excited to be working with hundreds of talented performers and lighting and pyrotechnics experts to create an experience you will never forget with activity and entertainment all over the river and along the quayside.”

The lighting scheme also includes the visiting yachts at the event who will each be provided with fairy lights to deck on their vessels.

The Phoenix Tall Ship will join the Clipper Round the World yacht fleet on the water where a number of lighting projections and search beams will illuminate the river. After this the synchronised fireworks display at 11pm will include a spectacular waterfall of fire from the Peace Bridge. One of the most beautiful ships in the world, the Grace O’Malley, recently purchased by the Irish state to train young sailors, will also be illuminated in a specially designed light show.

The Festival Village will feature live music and the light installations on the quay will remain lit until midnight allowing people to walk the waterfront and take in the illuminations and performances for themselves.