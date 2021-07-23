First ever Tedx Youth talks to be in Derry
The first ever TEDx talks for teenagers, TedxYouth is coming to Derry.
The organiser said it will give local young people the chance to share ideas on the world’s most prestigious speaking platform, amplifying their voices and sharing their stories with global audiences on issues that matter to them.
The autumn event, taking place on Saturday, October 16, carries the theme, ‘Imagination.’
TEDxDerryLondonderry organiser and curator, Gary Doherty made the announcement alongside Carol Fitzimmons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise NI – at an event in the Guildhall on Monday, of this week.
The event was also attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Graham Warke.
Also there in support of the youth initiative and to celebrate the success of TEDxDerryLondonderry since its licence was granted in March 2019 were some of its most talented and high profile speakers.
“All have signed up to mentor and help prepare the young people for the big day,” Gary said, adding: .
“We want to send a loud message out to young people, particularly with our city’s history, they are not just OK, they are more than OK.
“They are enough; good enough, talented enough, creative enough, confident enough -all the enoughs and more.
“I truly believe the youth of any city listen to their peers and are hugely influenced by them. What better way to share ideas, get creative imaginations firing, develop confidence and a spirit of positivity than through their very own TedxTalk. I can’t wait to get started. Watch this space as our plans develop.”