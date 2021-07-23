First ever Tedx Youth talks to be in Derry

The organiser said it will give local young people the chance to share ideas on the world’s most prestigious speaking platform, amplifying their voices and sharing their stories with global audiences on issues that matter to them.

The autumn event, taking place on Saturday, October 16, carries the theme, ‘Imagination.’

TEDxDerryLondonderry organiser and curator, Gary Doherty made the announcement alongside Carol Fitzimmons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise NI – at an event in the Guildhall on Monday, of this week.

Pictured from left to right are speakers Bronagh Healey, Coach and Civil Servant, Melanie Breslin, Entrepreneur and Mindset Coach, Rioghnach Kavanagh, Barrister At Law, Carol Fitzimmons MBE and CEO Young Enterprise NI, Seamus Fox, Entrepreneur & Mindset Coach, Mayor Graham Warke, Gary Doherty and his wife Lizzy, Amy Doherty, Content Creator and Roisin Rice, Vice Principal of St Mary’s College.

The event was also attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Graham Warke.

Also there in support of the youth initiative and to celebrate the success of TEDxDerryLondonderry since its licence was granted in March 2019 were some of its most talented and high profile speakers.

“All have signed up to mentor and help prepare the young people for the big day,” Gary said, adding: .

“We want to send a loud message out to young people, particularly with our city’s history, they are not just OK, they are more than OK.

“They are enough; good enough, talented enough, creative enough, confident enough -all the enoughs and more.