First look as Derry to Dungiven stretch of A6 Belfast road fully opens today

The entire 25.5 kilometres of the road have now opened for road users with national speed limit in place.

An estimated 15,000 vehicles use this route each day and the Department for Infrastructure said the opening will bring long term benefits for road users and the local community in providing shorter, safer and more reliable journey times.

This scheme, along with the Randalstown to Castledawson scheme completed in 2021, represents an investment of around £440 million by the Department to upgrade the roads infrastructure between Derry and Belfast with approximately three quarters of the route now dual carriageway standard or better.

The A6 has now opened to traffic in both directions.

The Department thanks contractors Sacyr, Wills Bros and Somague who worked together in a Joint Venture to deliver this significant project, which also involved the new bypass at Dungiven with new roundabouts connecting the scheme to the existing road network at either end.

Meanwhile the new Claudy Park and Ride facility, developed as part of the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme, will be operational from Friday.

The regular 212 Goldliner coach service will stop at this site offering commuters an attractive, greener and cleaner option to using a private car for their journey between the North-West and Belfast. This will also help to reduce traffic congestion and drive down emissions.

The new facility has 64 spaces, including four dedicated disabled spaces. Pedestrian crossing points have been constructed to provide accessible and safe access to the car park for commuters.

Construction workers to remove cones on Thursday ahead of the opening.

This is the third new park and ride facility delivered on the A6 Derry to Belfast route, with sites already operational at Drumderg (Toome) and Drumahoe.

Further details on timetables and services are available on the Translink website at: www.translink.co.uk/

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill said this was “a hugely significant day”.

“Many years of hard work have gone into transforming this road and unlocking huge opportunities for the north west and improving its connections.

The new A6 road.

“Not only will this upgrade greatly improve this road and make it safer, it will also cut journey times for the thousands of people who use the A6 every day.

“The Dungiven bypass, which has been campaigned for for many years, will now divert the constant bottleneck of traffic out of the town and make the air cleaner for the people who live there.

“I want to commend everyone who played a role in getting this major section of the road finished and opened.”

SDLP Infrastructure spokesperson and Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said the Department for Infrastructure must now turn their attentions to the final phase of the A6 project.

Traffic on the newly opened A6.

He said:“After being beset by obstacles and delays I’m glad that we will now finally see the Dungiven to Drumahoe phase of the A6 road scheme open to motorists this week. This will be welcome news for everyone who regularly travels this road given the delays that the final stages of the work have been causing in the area for some time.