Five kids on bodyboards rescued by RNLI lifeguards at popular Portrush beach

Five children had to be rescued by lifeguards at the popular Portrush East Strand beach after they got caught by an offshore wind while out at sea, it has emerged.

The Good Friday rescue came just as RNLI lifeguards returned to this and five other beaches across the north at Easter.

The RNLI said the children, who were on their Easter school holidays, had entered the sea between the red and yellow flags with inflatable body boards. While the children were in the sea, the wind strengthened making the conditions more challenging.

Seeing that the children were beginning to drift towards the rocks, RNLI lifeguard Cameron Leighton, who was on the beach, sounded a whistle to alert them to the danger. However, due to the high wind the children were unable to hear him.

RNLI lifeguards Cameron Leighton & Ethan Hill.

Lifeguards in the hut sounded a horn to gain the children’s attention and alert them that they were drifting towards the rocks. However, this proved unsuccessful due to the wind. Fearing that the children were getting too close to the rocks, Lifeguard Ethan Hill launched into action with his rescue board. Ethan paddled out towards the children and assisted them in towards the shore where they were met by their parents.

The RNLI is urging parents to be aware that changes in weather and tides can catch anyone off guard.

RNLI lifeguard Ethan Hill said: “This incident highlights just how quickly the weather can change. The children were swimming in between the flags and at a beach where lifeguards were on duty. However, once the wind picked up, they began to drift away from the shore and towards the rocks. We were happy to assist and get the children back to the beach and to their parents.

“While inflatables can be great fun when they’re used safely, they are not designed for the beach so it’s easy to get swept out to sea. So, if you’re bringing an inflatable to the beach, remember to choose a lifeguarded beach, use your inflatable close to shore and between the red and yellow flags, make sure children are supervised and never use inflatables in big waves or when the orange windsock is flying. And remember, if you see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

This Bank Holiday weekend (3 - 5 May), RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling the following beaches from 10am to 6pm: Benone, Portstewart, Portrush West, East Strand, Whiterocks and Ballycastle.