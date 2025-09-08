Former country pub in Derry to be turned into flats

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
A former country pub in Derry is to be converted into flats under a planning application submitted to the council.

Six self-contained flats will be developed at what was once known variously as Reilly’s Inn or the Bond’s Glen Bar.

The vacant bar is located at 93 Bond’s Glen Road.

A design and access statement compiled by Sperrin Design Safety and submitted in support of the application states: “The initial proposal aims to transform the former 'Bar Restaurant' landmark building originally known as Reilly’s Inn and formally known as Bonds Glen Bar/Restaurant into six number self-contained flats - apartments, all within the existing building floor print with minimal changes to the existing building structure.”

The former Reilly's Inn or Bond's Glen Bar.placeholder image
The former Reilly's Inn or Bond's Glen Bar.

According to the statement the building was a single storey cottage used as a public house and that a front stone building dated back to at least the early 1900s.

“The existing building has been modernised and extended in 1994 to its current standard,” the statement adds.

