Former country pub in Derry to be turned into flats
Six self-contained flats will be developed at what was once known variously as Reilly’s Inn or the Bond’s Glen Bar.
The vacant bar is located at 93 Bond’s Glen Road.
A design and access statement compiled by Sperrin Design Safety and submitted in support of the application states: “The initial proposal aims to transform the former 'Bar Restaurant' landmark building originally known as Reilly’s Inn and formally known as Bonds Glen Bar/Restaurant into six number self-contained flats - apartments, all within the existing building floor print with minimal changes to the existing building structure.”
According to the statement the building was a single storey cottage used as a public house and that a front stone building dated back to at least the early 1900s.
“The existing building has been modernised and extended in 1994 to its current standard,” the statement adds.